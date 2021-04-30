I don’t feel entitled to airplay – Trigmatic

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian musician and composer, Trigmatic, says he does not expect radio hosts and DJs to treat him differently because of who he was and is.



The former radio host admits that his songs do not enjoy much airplay these days on traditional media platforms. “A lot of people don’t play my songs”.



According to Trigmatic, his songs even do well on online streams than they do in the Ghanaian traditional media.



But he believes his songs will however be blasted on traditional media platforms if they deserve to be played.



“I don’t feel entitled to anything from the traditional media. I won’t say it is a must for them to play my songs. I’ll just be glad if my songs fit in the playlists of radio hosts and DJs. It is much more fulfilling if your song is played based on merit”, he stated.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Doctar Cann on the Ayekoo After Drive show, the musician insisted that it is not the musicians duty to chase a radio host or DJ with her or his songs for airplay.



Trigmatic who has been focused on farming for a while now applauded traditional media personalities who still play his songs and reiterated, “I don’t feel entitled for my songs to be played”.