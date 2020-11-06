Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

I don't feel comfortable with my old songs - Evangelist Lord Kenya

play videoLegendary musician turned Evangelist, Lord Kenya

Legendary musician turned Evangelist, Lord Kenya has regretted some secular songs he did.

According to him, he wouldn't have composed certain songs, in restrospect, if he knew the truth he knows today.

The man of God, speaking in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM's drive ''Ekwanso Dwodwoo'', referred to some of his songs like one that promotes cheating in marriage and wished such songs don't get airplay any longer.

Watch full interview below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.