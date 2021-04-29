I don't fancy school, I'm interested in business - JHS Leaver

Tabloid News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Trader, Eunice Aka Blay has stated that she does not yearn for a formal education since the objective of going through years of school is to make money.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Eunice revealed that even though education is good, the purpose is to make money hence her decision to engage in business.



"I don't fancy school even though it is good to have an education. But what is the purpose of school? To come out and make money. If you get to a point where you can work or start a business, go for it,” she said.



Eunice further disclosed that "you should seize the opportunity when it comes because whether you complete school or not, the aim is to have a better future.”



Eunice is a Junior High School graduate. She currently helps her mom sell oil at the Dodowa market. She hopes to become a "strong businesswoman” someday.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



