Wednesday, 23 September 2020

I don’t do music for fame or money - Zapp Mallet

Celebrated veteran Ghanaian recording engineer and record producer, Emmanuel Mallet, popularly known as Zapp Mallet, has said he does not make music for the fame or money.



In an interview with Blakk Kobby on the 3FM Reggae Vibes, the celebrated producer insisted that producing music was borne out of his love for music and not money or fame.



The legendry producer who has worked with very renowned and high-profile artistes like Kojo Antwi, Daasebre Gyamena, Irene Logan, Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obour, claims the fame and money are add-ons in the music business which he as a producer does not look at.



He added he does not make music because he wants the song to be a hit song or win an award but does his music because of the love and passion for the music.



Zapp Mallet is recognized as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre back in the early 1990s in Ghana. The recording engineer has won the Ghana Music Awards three consecutive times.



According to him, “Every song can be a hit but not every hit can be a song”. He explained that everybody can just make a song and promote it on social media but not all of these social media hits can be songs.



