Tuesday, 23 June 2020

I don’t condone disrespect to pacesetters – Samini reacts to Stonebwoy-Kelvyn Boy saga

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall legend, Samini Dagaati, has added his voice to the growing controversy between Stonebwoy, and the fast-rising Kelvyn Boy, saying that for no reason will he allow disrespect to an elderly.



Samini, shared a picture earlier today on his Facebook page with a long text addressing the issue of Kelvyn Boy accusing Stonebwoy of being the brain behind the attack rendered on him at Ashaiman yesterday.



In the shot was himself, Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy on stage at one of the editions of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The post read, “I do not condone disrespect to the elderly or pacesetters no matter the situation because it’s one TRUTH to NEVER bite the finger that feeds you. One may ask so what if the finger chokes you? Quickly free yourself but try not to bite because it’s a RULE to not bite it no matter what. YES, it’s difficult but once bitten….. long story short."



"Let’s come together one last time and have a sit down away from social media so you can amicably cut ties on a good and blessed note. Then and only then will we have some peace in this household”.



Samini pleaded that Kelvyn Boy refrains from making any more comments on the issue, and further pleaded with the Stonegad also to say no more on the topic because at the end of the day a son will always be a son.













