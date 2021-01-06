You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 06Article 1147562

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I don’t chase men, I replace them – Yaa Jackson brags

Actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson has bragged about how she easily disposes of the men she dates.

The ‘Tear Rubber’ singer seems to have learnt a lot in order not to hurt herself because while some ladies cry over how their men mistreat them, it appears Yaa Jackson wouldn't mind if her man misbehaves.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Yaa Jackson stated that she replaces men instead of chasing them.

“I don’t chase men, I replace them,” Yaa captioned a raunchy photo she posted on Instagram.


