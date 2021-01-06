Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I don’t chase men, I replace them – Yaa Jackson brags

Yaa Jackson is a Ghanaian actress and singer

Actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson has bragged about how she easily disposes of the men she dates.



The ‘Tear Rubber’ singer seems to have learnt a lot in order not to hurt herself because while some ladies cry over how their men mistreat them, it appears Yaa Jackson wouldn't mind if her man misbehaves.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Yaa Jackson stated that she replaces men instead of chasing them.



“I don’t chase men, I replace them,” Yaa captioned a raunchy photo she posted on Instagram.





Below is a screenshot of her post.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.