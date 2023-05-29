'I don’t charge to perform at churches but I don’t do free shows either' – MOG

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician, MOG Music, has revealed how much he charges companies and corporate organizations to perform at their events.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by Amansan Krakye, the singer said he however does not charge to perform at churches.



“To perform at a show, if it’s a corporate event, our bill is between Gh¢100,000, a company doing a program, and you want MOG to honor the occasion.



“When let’s say the pastor invites me to perform at a church, my rule about churches is that I don’t charge to perform at churches,” he told DJ Popo in a one-on-one interview.



According to him, although he doesn’t charge churches to perform, he usually directs clients to negotiate with his manager.



“So you talk to my manager and let my manager know how much you are willing to pay, and then we can work out something about it, then we come and minister for you."