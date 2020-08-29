Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

I don’t care whether my parents will be proud of me or not – Shugatiti

Ghanaian actress, Shugatiti has said she doesn’t care about what her parents will think of how she lives her life.



Speaking in a yet to be aired interview with Delay Zionfelix.net chanced upon, Shugatiti stated that she is not embracing her family with how she chose to live her life.



When asked how long she will continue to embrace her family, the actress tagged as nudist posited she is not embarrassing anyone.



She emphasized that what she does is an act and she has a plan for what she is doing.



According to her, the nude photos she shares online are part of the stages in life.



Shugatiti said she will change when she deems it fit to do so.



