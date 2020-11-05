Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

I don’t care if 3Music Awards collapses because I campaigned for NDC - Sadiq Abdulai

Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has taken a bold step to cement his political ambition.



"Personally, I have been thinking about the repercussions on his 3Music Awards initiative for some time now after he publicly announced his political affiliation."



However, it appears Sadiq has a backup plan, so he is not thinking much about the effects on his venture which is in the developing stage.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show, that he doesn’t care if the award scheme collapses following his campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The 3Music Awards boss stated that the collapse of the award scheme won’t be the end of his life.



Sadiq, who has been a party boy at his constituency for a long time stressed that he is a risk-taker.



He added he is not afraid of taking risks—and he is ready to accept anything that may come his way.



Sadiq Abdulai Abu, who is currently a communication member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Creative Arts Sector, advised the youth in Ghana to take risks and do any legal thing on their hearts.



Watch the full interview below.





