I don't believe artistes should be paying for features - Wiyaala

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music sensation Wiyaala has stated that she does not believe in paying or receiving money for features with other artistes.



She said she would only partner with another musician if she developed a strong personal connection with that person.



Noella Wiyaala made this known in a recent interview with TV3, where she said that such connections are important for a collaboration to be impactful and lasting.



"It's not like I don't like features. It will happen when it happens, because I have to meet you first. I don't care how popular your name is or how big your songs are; I need to meet you and talk to you first. If not, collaborating with you wouldn't be sweet. I have to meet you first.



"When you meet certain musicians, the vibe they give you is so good that when the collaboration comes out, that song will hit you. It will be there forever. But some of them, if you go and just do it for them, and mostly they will charge you a high amount of money. There'll be no emotions attached to it," she said.



She stated that paying high fees for features is a no-go for her, adding that it leads to a lack of emotional investment and results in a product that feels commercial rather than authentic.



"So when I'm collaborating with somebody (whether you are featuring me or I'm featuring you), there shouldn't be any payment whatsoever. Because if I have to go and pay plenty of money to get a feature, it means they're not giving me their emotion. I'm buying it. They would just give me something commercial.



"I just think that as musicians, when we are collaborating, it shouldn't be for sale. We do it art for art. And then, when we finish, those who are not musicians, when they want to enjoy it, appreciate us. So, for me, I have to meet you. We collaborate and let the music do the appreciation for us," she said.



Wiyaala recently wowed the crowd with a stellar performance at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games held in Accra on March 23.



She joined reggae/dancehall sensation Stonebwoy as they celebrated the achievements and unifying spirit of the games.



ID/SEA



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.