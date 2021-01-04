Entertainment of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I disrespected Gloria Sarfo because she insulted me – Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel has admitted to using some unpleasant words against Gloria Sarfo a while back.



One could recall that AJ Poundz once disclosed that Xandy is at loggerheads with her because she(AJ Pounds) blasted her for insulting Gloria.





Responding to this in the latest interview with ZionFelix, Xandy Kamel stated that she spoke to Gloria Sarfo in that manner because she disrespected her.





She said Gloria Sarfo’s comment was not in a good taste and her reply ended up being harsh.





Xandy said the controversy begun after a video of herself removing her underwear during an interview with KofiTV circulated online.





According to her, Gloria’s act of rebuking her publicly with provocative words after she saw the video prompted her to also insult her.





She also revealed that after the incident, Gloria once tried to patch up things with her but to no avail.





