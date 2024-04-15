‘I dislike men who wear skirts’ – Davido

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has disclosed the fashion trend that he dislikes.



The popular Afrobeats star said he abhors men who wear skirts.



Davido disclosed this in a recent interview with American fashion content creator, Mysterious Fashioniest.



The interviewer asked, “What’s one fashion trend you dislike?”



He said, “Skirt; men that wear skirts."



When 'pushed' further by the host, the DMW boss said he might reconsider wearing a skirt only if he is offered half a million dollars.



"I will never wear a skirt. Except if I am offered half a million or a million dollars [laughs].”