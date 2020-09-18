Entertainment of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I discovered music after my divorce - Iona

Ghanaian musician, Iona Reine

Fast rising Ghanaian musician, Iona Reine has revealed she found solace in music after going through a bad divorce.



According to the musician who was once married for five (5) years, she told herself she would do music after her divorce and she is doing just that.



“I just woke up one morning and decided to do music. I told myself I would do it after going through some emotional problems. I was broken-hearted after my divorce to a man I was married to for five (5) years and had two (2) kids with”.



The musician who is currently doing well in the industry believes her ex-husband would not have allowed her to pursue her music career if they were still together. Iona indicated that her ex would have probably made her a gospel artiste.



The heartbroken songstress stressed that she will not accept her former husband back should he want them to be reunited. “To be married for five (5) years and leave is no joke. But I am not sure I want to marry anytime soon”.



She however noted, “Men can break our hearts and all but we still need them in our lives. Not just for the sex but their warmth”.





