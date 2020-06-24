Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

I discovered Kelvynboy and took him to the studio for the first time – Nautyca speaks

Tema based artiste, songwriter and afrobeats singer Nautyca has come out to declare that he discovered Kelvynboy and was also the first to take him to the studio.



These revelations were made in an interview on Okay FM with popular award-winning broadcast journalist, Abeiku Santana.



According to Nautyca, he discovered Kelvynboy in a band from Kumasi who had come to Tema Community 2 to perform.



Nautyca noted that his friends were then at a show where Kelvynboy also performed with his live band and informed him of Kelvynboy’s performance. He made contact with Kelvynboy and they became friends from there.



When questioned further, he added that he (Nautyca) wanted them to be a group after a series of rehearsals together which made him feel that they could connect.



Nautyca stated that they could not become a group after Kelvynboy was discovered by Meme Life in one of his yearly shows.





When asked why Kelvynboy refers to Stonebwoy as his godfather rather than him (Nautyca), he stated that Stonebwoy’s brand was a brand that was already doing well and perhaps the then-upcoming artiste felt an association with that brand would take him far as both he (Nautyca) and Kelvynboy were all trying to find their feet in the music industry.



” I sent him to studio for the first time” Nautyca said.



Jefferey Kofi Gordor, known by the stage name Nautyca, is a tema based hi-life/Afropop musician.He was born on 6th December 1992 in the Volta Region but raised in Tema.



Nautyca began his music career as an underground rapper, participating in Adom FM’s popular rap competition. He developed the love for listening to highlife which later made him switch to singing.



He met one of Ghana’s finest music engineers which got him signed unto the label MOB Records. Nautyca attended Desk Educational Institute and later on went to Ghana Secondary School(Ghanass).



He later stayed committed to music and does it professionally now. He brought one of the most controversial songs, ‘Social Media ft Sarkodie and made waves with it. He’s got a joint with Coded4x4 called Dane.



Nautyca also has songs such as “Ehaabo”, “Problem” ft Akwaboah “Fly” ft Kelvynboy and others to his credit.

