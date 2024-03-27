I didn't write 'Goodsin' for Arya Starr - Olivetheboy clarifies

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Joel Ofori Bonsu, known by his stage name Olivetheboy, has clarified that his popular track "Goodsin" was not written for his crush, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.



Instead, he credits the 'Sability' singer as the creative spark of the song.



This comes after news popped up in 2023 that he had written the song for Arya Starr.



In an interview on Luv FM, Olivetheboy shared that a casual studio session led to the birth of "Goodsin" when Ayra's tune filled the room.



“We were at the studio trying to find inspirations, instrumental inspirations and her song popped out. The boys started teasing, I tried to counter and I said 'Goodsin' don’t worry it’s going to be a Goodsin',” he narrated.



Olivetheboy also delved into his songwriting origins, attributing his passion to an early romance and his parents who were composers.



He acknowledged that his first notable song was a tribute to a former girlfriend, who, despite causing heartbreak, indirectly fueled his creative journey.



"She broke my heart, but in doing so, she became an unlikely muse," he reflected.



Olivetheboy garnered significant attention in 2023 following the release of 'Goodsin'. The song topped charts and became immensely popular, propelling the artist to dominate discussions and secure performances at major events.



