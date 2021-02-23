‘I didn’t run to NAM1 to rescue my career’ – Samini throws shade

Music of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears the Ghanaian showbiz industry has entered into a ‘beef’ season as Samini has joined the tall list of musicians who have gone hard at each other since the beginning of 2021.



The High Grade music boss in the early hours of Tuesday, February 23, 2021, took to Twitter to brag about how he singlehandedly funded his career from scratch while attacking some of his colleagues in the process.



In what appears as a shade to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who were once signed under Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of NAM1 group of companies, Samini said he did not at any point of his career employ the services of a record label unlike some of his colleagues.



Attacking whoever the post was meant for, Samini wrote:



“The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool Face. Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don,” he wrote



Samini’s sour relationship with Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in recent times is no hidden secret as the trio has engaged in series of banters on social media lately.



The High Grade Music boss rekindled his beef with the two dancehall artistes particularly Stonebwoy during the Asaase Soundclash in 2020.



He was on record to have chided Stonebwoy on social media for not informing him about such a clash and the fact that he did not allow him to beat Shatta Wale because they have unfinished business from their beef years ago.



Samini’s earlier confession that his beef with Stonebwoy and Shatta was a mere stunt



Samini earlier disclosed that his rants concerning the soundclash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was intended for a purpose.



The reggae dancehall artiste indicated that he had no problems with his son, Stonebwoy and that he only attacked him to tap into the attention he was receiving from the clash at that time.





The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool ????.living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don ????