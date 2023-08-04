I didn’t release ‘I Lied’ for jams, it’s just an honest song – KiDi

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, KiDi has shed light on the inspiration and intention behind his latest hit single “I Lied” as he clarified that it was not released solely for entertainment purposes. Instead, the song holds a deeper, more personal meaning for the artiste.



In an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe,” KiDi described his single, ‘I Lied’ as an honest song, reflecting his own emotions and struggles.



He indicated that the lyrics speak of not deceiving others but admitting that he lied about his well-being by claiming to be okay when he wasn’t. The essence of the track revolves around this internal conflict and the desire to be truthful despite putting on a façade.



“I didn’t lie to anybody and when you pay attention to the lyrics of the song you’ll realize that’s the essence of the song and the only lie I said was me being okay. So the song said if I ever told you I’m okay then I lied. So everything else that came along it is not my lie, it’s just everybody else’s speculations. I never came out to say I had a problem with my liver or my system,” he said.



KiDi also stressed that the track aimed to connect with his audience on a deeper level, resonating with them emotionally and mentally. Unlike his previous releases, ‘I Lied’ wasn’t targeted for mainstream jams but rather for a more profound, personal connection with his listeners.



The award-winning artiste further explained that the song’s honesty and relatability were paramount and as such, he had a different approach to its promotion. It wasn’t about creating a massive commercial buzz but about reaching the hearts of those who could identify with the struggles depicted in the song.



“It is an honest music and not just relatable but a mental feel so obviously the promo for that will be different to any song that I’ll put out later,” he said.



Earlier this year, KiDi was at the receiving end of unfounded rumours about health complications after the Ghanaian artiste called off his US tour. He was expected to tour about 10 cities in the US including Seattle, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta. In Canada, he was booked to perform in Toronto.



He subsequently announced that the decision was inevitable due to some health issues – but he did not elaborate leading to speculations with some people spreading rumours that he had suffered a stroke.



Lynx Entertainment’s Richie Mensah later debunked the rumours and said the claims were being used for clickbait purposes.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







