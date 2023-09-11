'I didn't mean what I said' - E.L apologizes for asking DJs to stop playing his old songs

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, also known as E.L, has issued an apology for his previous comments where he asked DJs to stop playing his old songs.



He clarified his statements during a radio interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.



E.L explained that his outburst stemmed from frustration. Recalling a radio interview where the host kept focusing on his old music while he was there promoting his new releases.



He admitted that his choice of words may have been harsh and apologized if they were misunderstood.



“It happened because I went on this radio interview and the lady who was interviewing me kept on mentioning the old music when I was trying to promote new music. So that's what frustrated me and I came out and said you know what, don't play the old songs again, focus on the new music... So I definitely apologize if it was taken the wrong way, that’s not my intention,” he explained.



He emphasised that his intention was not to disregard his old songs but to encourage fans to embrace his growth as an artist.



E.L expressed the importance of fans recognizing his evolution and embracing the new music he creates.



“I misspoke concerning that. But the point I was trying to make at that time was that sometimes artists, we evolve, we grow. And you want people to really try and understand who you've become, what you've become, and also love you for what you've grown into.



“So when that focus is not given or when that attention is not given to you it gets frustrating because people are looking for the old you but there's no more old you because you have grown into a new person. So what I was trying to say was that let's try and grow together because the old songs let them be the old songs,” he explained.





