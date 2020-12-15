Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: My News GH

I didn't leave Keche because I failed to get hit songs - George Britton

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GB Recz, George Mensah Britton

Entertainment critic and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GB Recz, George Mensah Britton has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that he left music duo, Keche because he wanted a new challenge.



“I mean when I was working with Keche we had a lot of hits and we had gigs in several places in Ghana and outside. So I feel that I did my bit when I was working with them in that space of time and we played shows in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Abroad.”



In an exclusive chit chat on Kastle Drive via Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, George Britton revealed to the host that he left Keche not because he failed to make them vibrant as some people suggest.



“It was somewhere last year that I was part of them when they were being signed onto the new record label and we even went to Dubai to shoot videos. So everything was okay until last year when I said I wanted to prepare for 2020.”



George Britton said that he was part of Keche when they had their breakthrough record label signing and he had some good times working with them.



“Sometimes when I was with Keche we could play three shows in a day so we had great time working together just that I felt I needed a change of environment and a new challenge.”



He debunked the notion that Keche started getting hit songs after they parted ways with him but insisted that whilst working with them, they achieved a lot of feats together.



“So I told them I wanted to move on and find new challenges but they insisted I should continue working with them. So it’s not like Keche started getting hit songs after I left them because whilst I was with them we also had great hit songs.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.