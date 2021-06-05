I didn't leave Highgrade Family on a bad note - Jah Lead

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Singer Jah Lead has disclosed that departing from the High-grade family was not caused by any misgivings.



Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he explained that he felt that he was matured and wanted to be on his own.



Jah Lead speaking with host DJ Slash said the separation was not caused by any controversy.



"It was maturity and time that made me leave Highgrade Family. It is just like coming of age and leaving your father and mother to be on your own,” he said.



According to Jah Lead, he cannot be boxed as a musician but his songs can be boxed in genres.



He sees himself as a musician who can churn out different genres and so, he is not limited to one genre.



According to him, he sets off and allows God to lead hence the name Jah Lead.