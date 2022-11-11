I didn’t know my voice was this unique - Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

23-year-old secular artiste, Gyakie, has indicated that she didn't know that she had a spectacular voice and never had self-assurance before going global.



Speaking on Luv FM’s Drivetime show in Kumasi, she added that she wouldn’t have believed anyone if they told her she would be a global artiste.



“I never saw myself to be this big if I was asked four or five years ago. To be very honest I never had that confidence in myself, I didn’t know my voice was this unique. I had to get people to tell me,” she said.



Talking about her fame and experience being in the limelight, Gyakie claims she sometimes has to hide in her shadow to give fans what they want.



According to her, people forget she is human and expects her to have a particular mood all the time.



“First of all, I have a soft side and there have been times when everything just feels too much for you as a person.



“Immediately you come into the camera and show yourself to the world, people see you as a machine and don’t see you as a human with emotions so they just say things and don’t imagine how the person is going to feel about it,” Gyakie said.



Gyakie also made it known that she prays and fasts before her songs are released on various streaming platforms.



“One thing we don’t joke with is fasting and prayers to be very honest with you. Most of the songs that come out, we do fast and pray before we make it available on all streaming platforms for people to consume, and obviously, there’s a lot of groundwork that is done to push whatever song that is coming out,” she stated.



