I didn’t dance; I only supported Mzbel on stage – Diamond Appiah claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diamond Appiah has hit back at allegations that she was once a part of Mzbel’s team of dancers.



Although she admitted to being on stage at that particular event, Diamond claimed that she only escorted Mzbel to boost her morale and not to dance.



Amid Diamond’s ongoing social media banter with the ‘legelege’ hitmaker, claims that the former was once a dancer to the latter, re-emerged on social media.



In a video in which the said claims were raised, an artiste promoter alleged that he met diamond Appiah rigorously dancing on stage for Mzbel at an event in Equatorial Guinea.



“I remember in Equitorial Guinea, Kofi Nti, KK Fosu and myself went for a show. Diamond Appiah was part because she was Mzbel’s dancer at that time. She was once Mzbel’s dancer. She even fell from the stage during that event,” he stated in the resurfaced viral video.



But responding to the allegations which appear to have belittled her, especially at this point when she is trying to ‘hit hard’ at Mzbel, Diamond Appiah has labelled such claims as not somewhat false.



Ruling out the ‘dancing aspect’, the popular socialite took to her Instagram stories and wrote;



“I hear the useless granny, AKA wack former artiste is lying about a show I went in Equatorial Guinea to do with KK Fosu, Kofi Nti and that granny. Oledy you came to beg me for friendship and begged me to feature on your song when I first came on the music scene. Everybody knows in Ghana that I cannot dance to save my life. So how did I become a dancer? Ajeii in your dreams. I only came on stage to support you because we were the only two female artistes from Ghana that went to that show.”



EB/BOG