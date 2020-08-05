Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

I didn't come to cause a mess in the music industry - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Reggae and Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has said his ultimate goal in the music industry is to leave a positive legacy in the music industry but not to cause havoc.



The multiple award-winning artiste has been showered with praises in recent times by various stakeholders following the "Already" feature with 24-time Grammy winner Beyonce which is making waves across the world.



According to Shatta Wale, he was always determined to put Ghana on the world map through music and his recent feature with Beyonce was an attestation of his efforts over the past years to thrive Ghana music.



"Everyone knows how this feature has helped push me further. People thought I would have failed in my mission but this is how a warrior fights."



"I believe I didn't come into the music industry to cause any mess but to bring changes which people should appreciate."



"A collaboration like this is just like what Osibisa Band did sometime ago and there is a need for Ghanaian to support their own and pay attention to us,'' he said in an interview.



Shatta Wale is set to embark on a Coronavirus awareness drive together with Stonebwoy through a virtual concert to be staged in the coming ways.

