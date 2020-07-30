Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

I didn’t apologize to Wiyaala - JMJ

Ghanaian musician, Wiyaala

Popular Ghanaian music producer, Joshua Raphaelson, otherwise known as JMJ, has denied reports suggesting he apologized to Wiyaala.



After lambasting Wiyaala’s outburst cautioning him and others to stop mentioning her name in their discussions, the music producer was reported to have apologized for making such utterances. Wiyaala even took to her Instagram page to accept the apology.



But in a recent update of events after the supposed apology went viral JMJ has debunked reports in a different interview that he never apologized to the songstress.



Speaking in an interview with Citi FM’s Kwame Dadzie , JMJ stated that his apology wasn’t directed to Wiyaala.



“I only said on Andy’s show that if she says I should not have mentioned her in my submission, then I am sorry that I did. I did not apologise,” JMJ stated.



JMJ also pointed out that his recent interviews on Bryt TV and the one he granted with Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye were not accurately reported by the bloggers who broadcasted the story.



“The level at which Wiyaala has taken female musicianship to, sincerely speaking I don’t think any of our female artistes have been there. Efya has also done very great. Efya, super amazing,” he clarified.



After commending the female gospel musicians on their efforts, JMJ indicated he emphasized on the vibrancy of female artistes in the country but not female musicians in general.



Explaining himself, JMJ asserted that he never said that side of the industry is dead, but he stated that it was less vibrant.

