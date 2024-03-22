I didn’t advise women to date married men - Empress Gifty backtracks

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Adorye, well known as Empress Gifty, has rebuffed claims that she entreated women to date married men during her interview with a media organization (TV3) recently.



She stated that her comment about'side chicks’ was twisted because, under no circumstances, she urged women to have an affair with married men because it’s not right.



However, according to her, she advised women not to get pregnant for married men because there are people who found themselves in such a situation and have regretted their actions.



“People have twisted what I said during my interview with TV3. I did not say go for somebody’s husband. I said that one should not get pregnant for somebody’s husband. Those who found themselves in such situations have regretted it, and it saddens them a lot.



"Some of these women can’t tell their kids about their fathers due to that. Ghanaians despise the truth, but I will speak my mind,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



What Empress Gifty said about 'side chicks' during her interview with TV3



Empress Gifty admonished women who date married men (side chicks) to continue doing so because such things exist in the Bible.



She argued that even in the Bible, there was an instance when Hagar and Ishmael had a similar relationship and it was approved by God. Hence, she does not see a woman dating a married man as a sin.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on the New Day programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Gifty noted that women who date married men do so as a result of hardships they are grappling with in life.



“I said if you are a side chick, don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband, but you can be with the person. You can read the story about Abraham, Hagar and Ishmael in the Bible. Side chick did not start recently, its been there since. My concern is that don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband because he would break up you with you.



“Those things happen due to circumstances. The women who date married men is because of hardship and financial difficulties so they do it for support,” she said.



