Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020

'I deserve a special award for being the most trolled person in Ghana' – Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian curvy actress and social media celebrity, Moesha Boduong, has revealed that, there are times that she feels like deleting all social media apps on her phone to avoid the stress and drama that come with using the app.



The negativity and trolls are some of the reasons for her disdain for social media sometimes.



In her estimation, she’s a contender for the most trolled person on social media in Ghana and posited that she should be duly recognized with an award in that regard.



She further went on to espouse the benefits of using social media in the stead of the usual trolls. She underscored the benefits of social media in “Social relationships, Brand positioning and even Wealth Creation”.



Moesha Boduong has come under severe scrutiny on social media for a number of reasons in the past. Her infamous statement on CNN about how she and other Ghanaian women are using their bodies for money was the one that got her the biggest backlash from social media users.



She wrote: “Ever feel like Quitting Social Media? The irony is not lost on me at all, sharing a thought on quitting Social media on a Social Media Platform, Yes I do love Social Media and all its utility to Social Relationships, Brand Positioning and even wealth Creation.”



“On the dark side is a whole other world that makes me wanna delete the apps and drop my phone in a bin sometimes.”



“THE TROLLS (I Need a Special Award for being the Most Trolled Person in Ghana), the Social Pressure, the edited reality (Guilty as charged) and the overbearing overdose of information can have its own impact.”



“I DO NOT THINK I will leave social media any time soon, but on this Monday I just wanted to throw in the Question and spark the Conversation. How do we Use Social Media Profitably and Not let Social Media USE us? Have a Happy Monday.”





