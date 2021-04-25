I dated my wife for only 4 months and married her - Millionaire Dr. Ofori Sarpong

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Is there a specific duration for couples to date before finally tying the knot? Answers to this very question will vary from person to person.



There's no definition of what's "normal" when it comes to the question of how long one should date before getting married. Answers can vary; from decades of dating to four days!.



Even though everyone — your parents and extended family members and friends—will have an opinion on the matter; from "You're jumping in too quickly!" to "It took him way too long to propose — are you sure?" there isn't a magic formula. Only you can know when you're ready to take the next step.



For Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Ofori Sarpong. after dating his wife for only four months, he was convinced it was time to take his relationship to the next level.



He made this disclosure in an interview with Joy FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, Mrs Ofori Sarpong was then domiciled in the States and mostly travels to Ghana for vacations and visits. It was during one of these trips, that he proposed to her.



"I met her when I was 25 years and was then managing the family business. I met her through her elder sister. She used to live in London and sometimes comes for holidays...We dated for about 3 or 4 months and we got married. I didn't want to go wayward...I felt I needed to be more responsible," he said in the interview.





The two have been married for 29 years and have 3 beautiful daughters - a pharmacist, lawyer, and a final year student at the medical school.