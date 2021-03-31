I dare any lady to come out and expose me if I’ve ever taken advantage of her – Ola Micheal

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Movie producer and host of 'Entertainment Gh' on Neat FM has dared any lady to come out and disgrace him if he had ever taken advantage of her in exchange for movie roles or any kind of favour.



Monitored by sammykaymedia.com on the Wednesday edition of the show, Ola Michael in a conversation with his colleague, Afia Papabi stated that any lady who feels he has taken advantage of her should come out boldly to expose him.



A few days ago, Ola Micheal on the same platform disclosed on authority that about 70% of male movie producers sleep with ladies they cast for movie roles, a statement which suggests he is one of them since he is part of that group.



Watch video below:



