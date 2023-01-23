I dare Big Akwes to curse me - Frank Naro

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Kumawood actor, Frank Naro, has described the suffering he went through after Big Akwes claimed that he intended to use him for money rituals.



In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, monitored by GhanaWeb, Frank Naro dared his fellow actor to curse him since he has finally come forward to deny that he planned to use him for money rituals.



“I have come out, and I have dared Big Akwes to curse me. Since I was born, I Frank have never stepped foot in a shrine, and the only time I went to a shrine was when we were shooting a movie and when Nana Agradaa shot a movie with us,” he said.



He continued by saying that although he doesn't know why his colleague was spreading falsehood about him, he thinks it is because he despises him.



“He hates me. Many of the videos he made of me weren't shared on people's accounts but rather it was on his personal YouTube. Maybe he wants some attention,” he added.



On January 10, 2023, controversial Kumawood actor, Big Akwes launched a vicious attack on Frank Naro, claiming that the actor had an agenda to use some Kumawood stars as sacrifices at an end-of-year party he organized.



While holding eggs and schnaps, Big Akwes warned Frank's family to be prepared to bury their relative if he ever denied his allegations.



