I’d rather stay single than settle for a pig like you – Delay slams troll

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A social media user has incurred the wrath of Delay after the former passed a comment about the latter’s marital status.



Delay who was in Kwahu for the Easter festivities uploaded a photo on social media and as usual, there were comments trooping under her post.



Fans admired her looks and others commended her for being industrious among others.



A netizen, however, took his comments to a different trajectory, asking the renowned media personality to marry.



“Y3 na ware, almost 60 years. Who are you waiting for,” he trolled.



Delay hit back with a wild response, “I’d rather stay single than settle for a pig like you."



The individual went silent afterward.



The 40-year-old TV presenter has kept her personal life away from the public so it is unclear whether or not she is married or even has kids.



The fact that she has been goofing about being single on social media has warranted a lot of mockeries, and concerns from netizens over the years.



For instance, her nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims she (Delay) is childless uses that as a tool to slander her each time they are involved in a social media banter.



Watch the post below:









EB/BB