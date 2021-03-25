I’d move faster in life if I had Shatta Wale’s wild personality - Tulenkey

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey has opined that if he had Shatta Wale’s hyperactive personality, he would be more successful.



To him, the only way one could survive and stay relevant in the Ghanaian music industry is to create the impression of being happy and ‘charged up’ at all times.



A trait which according to him, the SM boss effortlessly exhibits at all times.



Touching on how his calm personality is somewhat a standing block in his career, the ‘Proud f.ck boy’ hitmaker said:



“I’m a laid-back person and with this career, you can’t afford to be laid back. You need to fake a certain lifestyle. You have to fake lavish and happy all the time and people like myself cant. I’m still adjusting because I feel if I were to be like Shatta, I’d move faster. The right way to move in Ghana is to be hyperactive.



“I’m still in the process in switching to a more hyped version of myself. I’d get there soon.” He told Elsie Lamar on Talkertanment.



Watch the video below from 11minuites 19 seconds onwards



