Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Class FM

I’d love to meet my daughter’s lookalike Iona Reine – Starboy Kwarteng

Singer, Iona Reine

Late Ebony Reigns’ father, Starboy Kwarteng says that he wishes to meet his daughter’s lookalike, Iona Reine.



He told Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s drivetime show, ‘Nkran Kwanso’ that he has heard and seen pictures of her and other lookalikes.



He, therefore, expressed interest in meeting Iona, asking her to pay him a visit at home to officially introduce herself.



“I haven't met her but if she will deem it necessary to come home, I will love to see her personally. I have seen pictures and heard that she really looks like Nana Hemaa [Ebony],” he said.



Meanwhile, Starboy Kwarteng also noted that it is disappointing to see other female artistes imitating the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker without acknowledging that they take inspiration from her.



“Everyone has a mentor. Everyone has someone he looks up to. Looking at how Nana Hemaa was doing things and all, and you act like you're taking inspiration from her, in terms of her style and attitude and you deny that obvious fact, I feel bad about it,” he added.