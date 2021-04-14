I'd be glad to have a collaboration with Joe Mettle - Adina

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Award-winning songstress Adina Thembi has expressed her readiness to work with Joe Mettle on a collaboration.



She disclosed this on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Sokoohemaa Kukua.



The songstress said she would be glad to work with Joe Mettle.



She was responding to why she did not do gospel music despite starting from the Church.



In her response, she said gospel music is a calling and not a joke.



She said you cannot just get up and venture into the gospel because she has a great voice.



To her, Joe Mettle is the gospel musician who she would vouch for as a musician with a calling from God.



”Joe Mettle is a gospel musician with a calling. I would be glad to have a collaboration with him,” she added.



Adina said: ”I see gospel music as a calling, and you should joke with it. The fact that you have the voice does not mean you do it. God should call you before you venture into gospel music. It is just like a reverend minister. I believe you need a calling before you can yourself a gospel musician.”