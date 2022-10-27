I cried when my childbirth delayed but I trusted God - Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Hamilton after marrying her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton, longed to have children, but it took almost six years for God to answer her deepest prayer.



According to the celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer, she cried and broke down a couple of times during her days of waiting, but through it all, she trusted in God for a miracle.



Now a mother of twins, Michael and Michaela, she has admonished those who suffer childlessness to keep up the good faith.



"When God blesses you with a child, you just have to praise to Him... There is a young lady who has been in a long time of waiting. I heard her speaking with another guy and she is like, when I am going through it, just pray for me in your closet and when God does it, praise him with me," she said.



Diana Hamilton told Joy Prime's Roselyn Felli that bad comments couldn't break her down due to her faith in God. She narrated how she used to cry every month until her breakthrough came.



"When I was waiting on God, the comments came. I am an easy-go person...yes, we will come home and cry. “I cried at the end of every month when I was hopeful and it didn’t happen. Like a Christian, you don’t cry like an unbeliever, you cry as somebody who has hope but if you don't cry then you are being a hypocrite, I trusted God and when he did it, I cried. I was short of words," the award-winning singer disclosed.





OPD/BOG