I converted Ebony to Christianity before she died - Kaywa

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned music producer Kaywa has encouraged celebrities not to be afraid of death prophecies, as they are not a guarantee of death.



In a live discussion on X with Graphic Showbiz, Kaywa stated that many celebrities and the general public fear death and doom prophecies due to a lack of understanding.



"What is death? We are simply transitioning from one place to another. If you are a believer, death should not instil fear in you. God reveals to redeem, so if there is a prophecy about death, we should pray about it, and everything will be fine," he expressed.



He added that he had been given a prophecy about the late songstress Ebony Reigns before her death and had subsequently converted her to Christianity before her passing in 2018.



"Before Ebony passed away, I had a prophecy and reached out to her. I can confidently say that I led her to Christ before her death," he shared.



Kaywa emphasised that positive or negative prophecies should be accepted in good faith. He pointed out that prophets act as messengers from God and deliver His messages rather than speaking their personal opinions.



"Whether you believe in the prophecy or not, the prophet's aim is to convey what God has revealed to him. It is up to the recipient to accept it and act upon it. I have given some prophecies about certain individuals, and they received them with grace, and we prayed about them,” he iterated.



Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist known for her hit songs including "Poison" and "Kupe" Ebony Reigns died in a motor accident in 2018.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



