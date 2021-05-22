I contributed to Kofi Kinaata’s ‘more mbɛlɛdze’ song –Jah Lead

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall and songwriter Jah Lead has disclosed that, he wrote part of Kofi Kinaata’s hit song ‘more mbɛlɛdze’.



The lonely singer who was a member of the high grade family which is headed by Samini told host JKD on X Zone on TV XYZ that he contributed to the song right from the first verse.



Asked which artistes he has been writing songs for, Jah Lead revealed he wrote the patois lyrics and added the Fante back ups in Kofi Kinaata’s song.



"I helped artiste like Kofi Kinaata to write ‘more mbɛlɛdze’ that’s plague.



When JKD quizzed if he helped or wrote the song, the police officer said he contributed to the song and wrote major parts of the song



I actually Like… I contributed to it I didn’t write all but I wrote major.. major.. I mean right from the first word you hear..



All the Fante raga You hear in the song," Jah Lead recounted as he began to sing the song.