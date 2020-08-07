Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

I conceived the name 'Kumawood' in a Coffin – Sam Darko reveals

Movie producer and actor Samuel Kwabena Darko has revealed in an interview with Ola Michaels on Neat FM’s Entertainment GH show, how the popular name Kumawood came into being.



As sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Sam Darko narrated that he was acting as a ghost in a movie years back and was laid in a coffin and as a result of the role he was playing, he had not slept for days so felt sleepy and slept in the coffin.



He continued that after that scene was over, colleagues of his on the set tried to wake him up from the coffin but to no avail because he was not responding and that become a bother to those on set, to the extent that some begun crying and wailing thinking he had passed on in the process.



He explained that fortunately for him because he was in a deep sleep he woke up after several attempts by his crew members.



The movie producer said after waking up from the coffin he conceived the name kumawood and was advised by actress Afia Schwarzeneggar who was also on the same set to create an award scheme with the name kumawood hence the idea of Kumawood award.



He added that he proceeded to the Registrar general to have the name of Kumawood registered.





