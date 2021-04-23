I cheated on my wife and infected her with HIV – Man confesses

Tabloid News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Happy FM

A 47-year old Ghanaian man who refuses to reveal his identity has shared how remorseful he feels about cheating on his wife and infecting her with HIV.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii he shared, “It wasn’t my intention to hurt my wife by cheating on her or infecting her with the virus. It just happened”.



Answering how his wife reacted to the news, he stated that, “she is heartbroken and is not taking the news and situation very well. She has also refused to forgive me although we both live in the same house”.



He also revealed that her unwillingness to forgive him is giving him sleepless nights and affecting his peace of mind.



He also mentioned that they have 3 children who are also pleading on his behalf but she still refused to accept their apology on his behalf.



He told Rev Nyansa Boakwa and the NsemPii team “I am ready to make things right and prove to my wife that I regret my actions so please help me apologize and talk to her to forgive me”.