I caused my mother's downfall because I was ill for over five years - LilWin discloses

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, LilWin, has opened up about a difficult period in his life, acknowledging that he was responsible for his mother's downfall.



During his appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, the actor shared that he had fallen seriously ill for five years, and throughout that challenging period, his devoted mother exhausted all her resources to ensure his well-being and recovery.



Recounting the ordeal, he disclosed, "I caused my mother's downfall. I was ill for five years a few years ago. I was admitted at Gee (Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital), where I sometimes received fifteen (15) to twenty (20) injections a day. My mother has truly suffered for me."



The actor expressed deep gratitude for his mother's unwavering love and care during his illness.



He pledged never to disappoint her, which explains why he holds his mother in the highest regard and lavishes her with gifts to the best of his abilities.



Lil Win shared further insights into his commitment to his mother, stating, "When I built my first house, my mother was 72 years old. I gave her the house and lived in a rented apartment... When my mother turned 77 years, I bought her a car."



These gestures serve as tangible expressions of his immense appreciation for her sacrifices and reflect his determination to provide her with a comfortable and fulfilling life.



ADA/FNOQ