I can win the grammy’s if I get more support - Kuami Eugene assures

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s hitmaker Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, assures Ghanaians that he will bring a Grammy award home with adequate support.



The Highlife and Afrobeat singer stated in his recent interview with Giovanni on Showbiz 360 that he has great plans for his musical career. He said, ‘ I have come a long way in the industry, and the support so far is good. There are more hit songs to be released this year ’.



The Lynx Entertainment signee has been on tour promoting his newest single, ‘Dollar on you’. The song barely launched six days ago has seen a lot of support from industry players jamming to the new tune as well as great views since the premiere of the song.



He stated, "My song has been doing very well since its release and key influencers like Sarkodie, Okyeame has jumped on the song plus it’s has gotten a lot of views since".



The future looks bright for Kuami Eugene and his label mate KiDi as both artiste have been soaring high in the music industry. However, their latest feud with each other has raised concerns about their friendship, and many think it might jeopardize their music career.



The ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker has disclosed to his fans that there is no actual battle with both and describes it as a ‘brotherly-banter.



Kuami Eugene has entreated all Ghanaians to stream and support his music on all music platforms and urges his music lovers to expect more hit songs.