I can win Grammy Awards and others for Ghana – Dosty

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Dosty has remarked he will be able to win a Grammy among other international awards for Ghana.



He made the remark after his new single, ‘Strong Body Girl’. He said, “I am ready to share my brand of music with the world and I have what it takes to let the world listen. I won't be surprised if my upcoming projects get me global recognition at the Brit Awards, Grammys etc. ‘Strong Body Girl’ is a positive song aimed at inspiring women to love themselves and take care of themselves.”



Singer/songwriter Ezekiel Amoh aka Dosty is a British-Ghanaian musician based in Leicester, United Kingdom. Dosty is one of Midlands afrobeat crossover acts, having worked with Guilty Beatz, Mr Eazi, Uchaay and many more. His older sister gave him the name Dosty, as he needed a nickname before enrolling into secondary. Dosty in Punjabi means friendship. The meaning of Dosty was unique and fitted well with his personality.



Dosty began his career in music at a tender age. In 2015, Dosty released his breakthrough single titled 'Move to You' - a song inspired by a real experience. The release of 'Move to You' in 2015 gave him a chance to open up sets for South Africans rapper ‘AKA’ and performing on one of UK’s afro festival for 2 years in a roll (Ghana Party in the park). In 2016, Dosty performed for BBC Coventry diversity rock show. He then also moved on to open up sets for Nigerian music stars ‘’Davido and Olamide’’ in Birmingham.



Moving up in his career in 2014, Dosty made a come back with a new single TOH (Taste of Heaven) to mark his absence in music. He then followed up with ‘’Dream Girl’’ inspired by the kind of girl he wants to call his wife. Characterized by unique qualities that set him apart from his peers, Dosty has proven to be an all-rounder, designing his own clothing, shoes, making his own beats and recording himself.