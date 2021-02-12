Tabloid News of Friday, 12 February 2021

'I can't sleep at night because of what I keep seeing about Ghana' – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie

General Overseer of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed having sleepless nights over some revelations he keeps having about Ghana lately.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie on February 12, 2021, took to Facebook to express sadness about that particular revelation that keeps hunting him all night.



Not stating exactly what he saw, he wrote:



“I haven’t been able to sleep all night because of what I keep seeing about our dear, nation spiritually. Kindly pray for Ghana…it’s sad but there is hope”.



Nigel Gaisie is one out of the many prophets that have somewhat made some mind-blowing revelations about the country.



High profile deaths, pestilence among others have been prophesied by some men of God during their 31st watch night service in their various churches.



