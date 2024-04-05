I can’t really wait to visit Ghana - Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

American actor and film producer, Michael Bakari Jordan, has stated that one of the countries he has been yearning to visit and spend some time with the people is Ghana.



According to him, although he has previously made preparations to travel to the country, he has been unable to do so due to unforeseen circumstances.



He noted that people have been telling him about the hospitability and caring nature of Ghanaians, thereby compelling him to visit the country and experience it for himself.



Jordan disclosed that his father has spent a lot of time in Ghana hence, he is curious to know how the place is and what makes it so unique.



“Another place I can’t really wait to go is Ghana. My father has spent a lot of time there. For whatever reason, every time I try to go there, something that I cannot change pops up.



"It’s a place where people tell me stories with similar feelings of love and affinity. So, I really want to go there,’ he said in a video shared on X.



