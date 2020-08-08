Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

I can’t live like Amakye Dede, I need to be nurtured – Kuami Eugene to critics

Lynx Entertainment signee, Eugene Kwame Marfo, well known by his stage name as Kwami Eugene says he is tired of people expecting him to live a mature life.



The 'Angela' hitmaker says he is too young for people to hold him responsible for everything he does adding that the public needs to forgive him sometimes.



“This is the time I need to be nurtured. This is the time I need to learn and pass through certain things. But I’m not going through normal life. They don’t forgive me for certain things that I say and they expect me to behave like Amakye Dede”. Kwami Eugene said in an interview with Joy Fm monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Speaking on the show to promote his new song 'Open Gate' he lamented that stardom has made life very difficult and does not allow him to live the way he wanted to.



He urged that people must allow him live the life he wants as a young boy who needs to be straightened and nurtured rather than expecting him to live like legend Amakye Dede.

