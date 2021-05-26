‘I can’t live a normal life anymore’ – Ali of Date Rush fame cries out

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to Ali, life after Date Rush is overwhelmingly stressful due to fame



• Ali also revealed that fame has restricted his movements due to the fear of being stalked by paparazzi



• The former Date Rush contestant says he is finding it difficult to adjust to his new way of living



It seems former Date Rush contestant, Ali is ‘struggling’ with fame already as he has described as frustrating, the pressure that comes with the popularity he has gained.



According to him, fame has made it impossible to visit his usual food joints and to move about freely in his neighborhood without being stalked by paparazzi.



Speaking in an interview with Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar, Ali said:



“I used to go anywhere I want and do whatever I like but now it’s not the same. I used to live a normal life but now the pressure on me is too much and the fame has been overwhelming. I’m beginning to get frustrated. I’m getting so nervous about this,”



“It hasn’t been easy for me because I didn’t see this coming at all,” he added.



Ali also disclosed that he is currently being chased all over the place with offers from people who are vying to be his manager.



Watch the video below:



