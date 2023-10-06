I can't give a timeline for the completion of amphitheaters captured in the NPP manifesto - Socrate Safo

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian movie producer, Socrate Safo has failed to give the exact timeline for the completion of the amphitheaters promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and captured in its manifesto.



According to him, the government is working assiduously to complete the amphitheaters promised by the NPP in its manifesto during the election period.



The veteran movie producer, who is affiliated with the NPP, urged Ghanaian celebrities and other individuals who have the financial resources to embark on building amphitheaters and film villages to help enhance the facilities for the creative arts industry.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, which GhanaWeb monitored on Friday, October 6, 2023, Socrate Safo emphasized that the government is still in the process of building the amphitheaters but cannot determine when all the projects would be completed.



He urged Ghanaians to sell the positives about the creative arts industry to the international world, whenever the opportunity comes even though there are challenges.



“The numbers you are seeing today is a deliberate agenda by a government to bring these numbers here when they come. It's not about negatives, we have people who go to Mecca and they come out with negative stories. So if you have one or two people who come here and they go with a negative story, fine. But there are those also who come and they keep coming.



"Every year they come. They are those who have come down here and they are investing heavily in this community. Idris Elba came down here. He was the one who was going to build a film village. That turned into something else and he's still going to do it. So we have the positives," he said.



When quizzed on when the amphitheaters would be completed Socrate Safo retorted, “We are still building it.”



SB/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



