I can't even wear bikini to the pool in my own house - Nana Ama Mcbrown

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared the many restrictions she faces as a celebrity, stressing that she even has to avoid wearing a bikini or having fun because of the fear of public criticism.



She posted a video on Instagram, where she disclosed some of the challenges that celebrities like her face, including the fact that they are constantly being scrutinized and judged by the public.



She added that most celebrities become miserable since they cannot be themselves or enjoy their lives because they have to act as role models.



"If you're a celebrity in Ghana, the restrictions are a lot. The moment you want to care less, people will start insulting you. If you look at us, some of us are miserable, we are not living our true lives, we are living our lives to please Ghanaians.



"I can’t even wear a bikini to the pool in my own house because people will start judging. So you have to give up your happiness, you're a human being, if you decide to have fun for a minute, everyone will start pointing out that you're a role model and you have to behave a certain way. You can't do what you like. That is how our job is," she lamented.



ID/NOQ







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



