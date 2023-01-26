I can't condemn Akufo-Addo; he's not wicked but trying his best - Medikal

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Rapper Medikal has risen to the defence of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he believes is doing his best to salvage the country’s economic crisis.



According to Medikal, he is slow to judge or rebuke president Akufo-Addo because "he is somebody's father" adding that "maybe he's trying his best to solve the crisis but things are not that easy on his side."



In an interview with Abeiku Santana in January 2023, the ‘Omo ada’ hit-maker mentioned that although he has been equally effected by the current economic crisis, he (Medikal) will not be quick to cast all the blame on the country's leadership.



"I am equally faced with the hardship in this country but I feel like, I am not sure the president is happy with how things are going. I feel he can do better but maybe he's trying his best to solve the crisis but things are not that easy on his side.



"I feel like the president is indeed not happy about how things are going. It is not the case that I am also not feeling the heat or witnessing what Ghanaians are going through. I see that but I don't think the president is wicked or evil at heart to watch his people suffer," he explained.



Medikal however, gave reasons why he hasn't joined the tall list of celebrities to criticize the ‘poor performance’ of the current government.



"I won't condemn him because he is somebody's father and I won't go condemning him and asking why he's not doing this or that. For all you know, he is really trying his best...they will tell you that it is an economic crisis. That is beyond you and me, we can't do nothing about it," he disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



