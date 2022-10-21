I can't be counted among Ghana's richest entertainers - LilWin

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka LilWin, has disclosed that he doesn't count himself among the wealthiest Ghanaian celebrities despite his fame and properties.



In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, the famous actor noted that he is much more focused on helping others, which is why he established a school to offer quality education to all.



He maintained that his humility has contributed to his fame and the love of Ghanaians.



"I don't count myself among the richest people in Ghana. I am not part of the richest entertainers. I am just a standby, you can't count me in there," he claimed.



Also, the CEO of Great Minds International School disclosed that he charges as low as 100 cedis for school fees, adding that he hasn't made a profit from his investment.



"The number of administration keeps growing. We currently have about 10 buses. We have close to 1,000 students...I set up the school to help the country, and those parents who are not privileged. I know at the right time, maybe 10 years from now I will start making profit. Some kids cry and tell their parents they want to come to LilWin's school. I charge as low as GH¢100 and GH¢150 for school fees. The neighboring schools charge more. I should have charged around GH¢3,000 due to the investment made here.



"The huge number of administration is based on three things, my fame, the beautiful edifice and the quality of teachers," he said.



