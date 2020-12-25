Entertainment of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I can now provide for my family – AY Poyoo shares touching message after hitting limelight

Comic rapper AY Poyoo

Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo has shared a touching message following his prominence.



AY Poyoo, who became very popular after he released his ‘Goat’ song has expressed delight in his achievement.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Poyoo recounted how his journey into the music scene started.



Apart from International collaborations that he has worked on, AY Poyoo stated that he can now provide for his family.



He clarified that he is not rich yet, but he is grateful for where he has reached now.



AY Poyoo wrote: “Everything started 8 months ago. Today, I’ve more than 10 unreleased International collaborations and my album is almost done (2021 will be ) I am not the richest man but I can now provide for the family. I’ve a lot of work to do because I want to win more.



“The dream is Big and I’m READY! To all who support me, thank you very much! I really appreciate. Merry Christmas and please be safe out there. Your Goatfully, Ay Poyoo(President of POYOORIANS )”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.